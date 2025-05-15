Diljit Dosanjh exits ‘No Entry 2’ over creative differences: Reports

One of Bollywood’s most anticipated sequels, No Entry 2, has hit an unexpected speed bump. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who was originally set to star alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, has reportedly decided to step away from the project. This sequel to the 2005 comedy No Entry was gearing up to start filming later this year.
According to a report, Diljit’s departure is due to a creative mismatch. “Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project because of creative differences,” a source was quoted as saying.
The sequel is being directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. Anees chose not to comment when reached out by a media organisation, stating, “I can’t discuss this right now. It’s best to reach out to Boney for more information.”
Although the final cast list hasn’t been confirmed yet, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are still expected to lead the film. Tamannaah Bhatia is also rumoured to be joining the cast, likely taking on a role reminiscent of Bipasha Basu’s character in the original. With Diljit’s exit, there’s a notable gap, sparking speculation about who might fill his shoes.
The original No Entry was a massive hit featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The film centred around mistaken identities and marital chaos. Given its legacy and the long-awaited sequel, No Entry 2 is definitely a project to keep an eye on. Whether this recent shake-up will delay production remains to be seen.