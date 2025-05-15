Diljit Dosanjh exits ‘No Entry 2’ over creative differences: Reports

According to a report, Diljit’s departure is due to a creative mismatch. “Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project because of creative differences,” a source was quoted as saying.

The sequel is being directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. Anees chose not to comment when reached out by a media organisation, stating, “I can’t discuss this right now. It’s best to reach out to Boney for more information.”