How a wig mishap shaped hair designer Darshan Yewalekar’s journey

Darshan Yewalekar isn’t just behind the chair—he’s behind some of Bollywood’s boldest on-screen transformations. From Ranveer Singh’s untamed locks in Padmaavat to Saif Ali Khan’s Naga Sadhu dreadlocks in Laal Kaptaan, his artistry tells cinematic stories strand by strand.
A wig-failure turned life lesson led him to London, rewired his craft, and sparked an entrepreneurial rebirth. Most recently, he styled the key looks for Netflix’s Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor.
In this exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, the founder of D Barber Shop opens up on hair, hustle, and the business of character design.
A Setback That Sparked a Transformation
Yewalekar’s journey with wigs began not with mastery—but failure. While working on Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh had shaved his head for the role, but midway, needed to shoot for a haircare brand. Darshan was tasked with creating a wig. “I failed,” he admits. “The brand shoot didn’t happen. It was a professional and personal setback.”
But that moment changed the course of his life. Determined to improve, he flew to London to study wig-making, learning how to blend real hair with synthetic fibres, create believable textures, and build character through hair. The results showed when he returned and began work on Padmaavat. “Khilji’s entire arc was told through his hair—from a neat bob, to side braids, to a wild war-phase mane. That journey wouldn’t have been possible if I hadn’t upskilled.”
Learning Business the Hard Way
After years of styling Salman Khan, Yewalekar ventured into entrepreneurship with his own salon. Though his calendar was full, the business didn’t survive. “I had zero knowledge of business—no clue about finance, tax, or legalities. I had to shut shop. I even moved into a slum to survive.”
But with support from friends—and a laptop gifted by one—he began rebuilding. He took finance and digital marketing courses and learned how to present his talent as a brand. “That changed everything,” he says. His research went beyond styling—he studied the history of barbering, learning how barbers were once royal advisors and even surgeons. That history shaped the name of his next venture: D Barber Shop.
Every Strand Tells a Story
Surprisingly, Yewalekar doesn’t get too caught up in the natural quality of an actor’s hair. “Ranveer has great hair, but when I’m designing for a film, natural texture doesn’t matter. Even thin hair can be a playground.”
For Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan’s Naga Sadhu look was constructed using patches and extensions. More recently, in Detective Santaram, Sunny Kaushal has two drastically different looks. “You’ll see the range when it’s out,” he teases. “It’s not about what the actor has—it’s how you use it.”
Designing Hair Is Also Storytelling
Understanding cinema is vital to the way Yewalekar works. “Of course, we get a brief. But if you want authenticity, you need to study the character’s backstory, social structure, lifestyle—even the era. I do all that before I even begin styling. In many ways, I’m telling stories too—through hair and beard.”
The Cut That Stays Timeless
Ask him for one men’s haircut that never goes out of style, and he doesn’t hesitate. “A good fade. Earlier we called it the army cut—it’s clean, sharp, and endlessly versatile.”
The Muse Behind the Mane
Yewalekar credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali for shaping his creative approach. “I’ve done five films with him. He paints with visuals, and I get to design a part of that painting. But now, I want to expand—to design entire casts. Directors like Mani Ratnam, S.S. Rajamouli, Aditya Dhar among others. My bigger ambition is to work in Hollywood with filmmakers like James Cameron, as his creation excites me. I’d love to work at that level—even just as a consultant.”
Pricing Art in an Open Market
What about all the talk around sky-high actor styling costs? “No judgment,” he shrugs. “I’ve worked 22 years and invested in myself. I charge based on that. Like choosing Manish Malhotra over a local tailor—everything depends on vision and budget. Producers know where and why they invest.”
Big Bets and Bigger Dreams Ahead
Up next, Yewalekar is styling for Ikkis with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, the Kannada film Toxic, Detective Santaram, and a new project with Aayush Sharma. “Two more are under wraps for now,” he adds. But with each transformation, one thing is clear—he’s only just begun to reshape the business of hair.
(By Arundhuti Banerjee)