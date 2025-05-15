How a wig mishap shaped hair designer Darshan Yewalekar’s journey

Darshan Yewalekar isn’t just behind the chair—he’s behind some of Bollywood’s boldest on-screen transformations. From Ranveer Singh’s untamed locks in Padmaavat to Saif Ali Khan’s Naga Sadhu dreadlocks in Laal Kaptaan, his artistry tells cinematic stories strand by strand.

Padmaavat, Laal Kaptaan hair designer talks about his career milestones

A wig-failure turned life lesson led him to London, rewired his craft, and sparked an entrepreneurial rebirth. Most recently, he styled the key looks for Netflix’s Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor.

In this exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, the founder of D Barber Shop opens up on hair, hustle, and the business of character design.

A Setback That Sparked a Transformation

Yewalekar’s journey with wigs began not with mastery—but failure. While working on Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh had shaved his head for the role, but midway, needed to shoot for a haircare brand. Darshan was tasked with creating a wig. “I failed,” he admits. “The brand shoot didn’t happen. It was a professional and personal setback.”