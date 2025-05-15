Zeenat Aman makes a regal comeback in ‘The Royals’, rekindles her love for cinema

Reflecting on her return to the screen, Zeenat shared that the experience reminded her of the joy and sense of purpose that initially drew her to cinema. “When I read the script, I knew The Royals had heart,” she said. “But what’s truly special is how the audience has connected with it, especially the younger generation, who are discovering love stories in a new light. It reminds me of why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

In The Royals, which premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025, Zeenat Aman takes on the commanding role of Maji Sahiba — the dignified matriarch of a royal family caught in a web of palace politics and modern-day scandals. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features a dynamic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.