Zeenat Aman makes a regal comeback in ‘The Royals’, rekindles her love for cinema

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about how her latest project, The Royals, rekindled her passion for acting and storytelling.
Reflecting on her return to the screen, Zeenat shared that the experience reminded her of the joy and sense of purpose that initially drew her to cinema. “When I read the script, I knew The Royals had heart,” she said. “But what’s truly special is how the audience has connected with it, especially the younger generation, who are discovering love stories in a new light. It reminds me of why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”
In The Royals, which premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025, Zeenat Aman takes on the commanding role of Maji Sahiba — the dignified matriarch of a royal family caught in a web of palace politics and modern-day scandals. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features a dynamic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.
Set in contemporary India, the series follows a formerly affluent royal family facing financial troubles. Their fortunes begin to shift when the heir collaborates with a savvy hospitality entrepreneur to convert their ancestral palace into a luxurious resort. While the show received mixed critical reviews, it has sparked conversations and captured the attention of viewers worldwide.
Ishaan Khatter, who plays Prince Aviraaj, expressed his excitement about the show's reception: “It’s been incredible to see people from around the world binging the show. The love I’ve received in just a few days is overwhelming. The Royals is entertaining and fun, but it’s also deeper than it appears. I’m especially glad viewers are connecting with Aviraaj and everything I tried to bring to him. Seeing it rank high on Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 is truly gratifying.”
Bhumi Pednekar, who portrays Sophia, a strong-willed entrepreneur, spoke about her connection to the role. “What I love most about Sophia is that she’s writing her own story. She’s sharp, self-reliant, and not easily swayed. But even she doesn’t see the emotional connection coming. That undercurrent — of two very different people trying to meet halfway — is what’s really striking a chord with audiences,” she said.