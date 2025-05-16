Actress Avika Gor discusses her latest Telugu film ‘Shanmukha’, her passion for acting and lots more

Some actors don’t just perform; they evolve with us. Avika Gor is one of those rare few. From her unforgettable character as little Anandi in Balika Vadhu, she wasn’t just playing a role, she was living it, and we lived it with her. Over the years, we’ve watched her evolve. From heartwarming films like Uyyala Jampala to chilling thrillers like 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Avika has explored it all, always grounded and growing. Now, she’s back in the spotlight with Shanmukha, a devotional thriller alongside Aadi Saikumar, marking another milestone in her Telugu film journey. In a candid conversation with Indulge, Avika opens up about her latest role, her dreams, and the road ahead.
“Shanmukha has been a fascinating project,” says Avika with a spark in her voice. What drew her in was the meaningful scope the role offered. Beyond the action and herodriven moments, the film gave equal importance to the heroine, a rarity that instantly resonated with her.
Her love for the South film industry seems evident when she says, “The Telugu industry embraced me from my Uyyala Jampala days.” What inspires Avika most is the industry’s strong storytelling culture. “It’s never about the banner or the star; if the story is good, it works,” she adds, praising the talent and trust she’s experienced from writers, directors, and audiences alike.
As she speaks fondly of the South, Avika’s deep connection to Hyderabad comes to the fore. With a warm smile, she shares, “Most of my shoots happen here. I’ve been coming since I was 15, and over the years, it has truly become like my second home.” It’s a bond nurtured not just by work, but by a lasting sense of comfort and belonging.
The actress also speaks about her love for filmmaking, a passion that extends far beyond just acting. She shares her growing interest in writing, editing, and eventually, even directing. “I truly enjoy every aspect of being on set, no matter the role. Who knows, I might even direct a project someday,” she exclaims, adding that “to be a great director, you must first understand writing and editing.”
Reflecting on how it all began, she recalls starting her career at a young age, initially following her parents’ decision. “They weren’t from the industry and simply did what they thought was best for me,” she says. After completing her 12th grade, she and her family agreed to take a break and reassess her path. She enrolled in college briefly to explore whether academics or acting was her true calling. “But during that break, I realised how deeply I missed being on set.” That time away gave her clarity and reaffirmed that her heart firmly belongs in the world of cinema.
Throughout her journey, Avika has consistently gravitated towards women-centric and empowering roles, a choice that, she says, has always felt natural. Filmmakers, she notes, have begun to recognise this alignment. “Whether it’s thrillers or horror, genres that surprisingly give women a lot of narrative weight, or romantic comedies, I’ve enjoyed the range. But someday, I’d love to dive into a love story that explores drama, heartbreak, and emotional depth,” she adds, hinting at the kind of nuanced storytelling she’s eager to embrace next.
What gives Avika even more hope is the growing shift in cinema, where women are no longer sidelined but placed at the heart of the narrative. “Lately, I’ve noticed more stories centering on strong, inspiring female characters, women who drive the plot and bring about real change,” she observes.
Despite her film roles and public image, what truly stands out about Avika is her willingness to speak her mind and stand by her values, whether in interviews or in real life. “As much as we say people shouldn’t be heavily influenced by films, the truth is, they often are. And that’s fair,” she says.
Being in the public eye, Avika believes, comes with a strong sense of responsibility. “That’s why I’ve always been mindful of what I associate myself with. Over the years, I’ve turned down endorsements for fairness creams, betting apps, quick-fix weight loss products, and alcohol, things I don’t personally support. Just because I have the platform and popularity to make money doesn’t mean I’ll compromise on my values,” she asserts.
While these decisions may have cost her financially, Avika believes the emotional reward has been far greater. “Yes, I’ve lost out on a lot financially by saying no, but I’ve gained something far more meaningful,” she reflects. One such moment stayed with her deeply: “After an interview where I spoke about rejecting a fairness cream ad, a little girl came up to me and thanked me. Her mother told me they had always shielded her from such ads because of her dusky skin tone. That moment reminded me of the kind of impact we can create and why it’s so important to stand for what you believe in.”
Beyond films, Avika finds joy in travelling. Speaking about her longdistance relationship, she shares, “Even though my boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, and I have been apart geographically, we make it a point to take one or two trips together every year, sometimes with family, sometimes just the two of us.”
As for what’s next, she signs off, sharing, “ I’m currently shooting for a Telugu film titled Ugly Story. Alongside, I’m working on two Hindi films.”
