Actress Avika Gor discusses her latest Telugu film ‘Shanmukha’, her passion for acting and lots more

Despite her film roles and public image, what truly stands out about Avika is her willingness to speak her mind and stand by her values, whether in interviews or in real life. “As much as we say people shouldn’t be heavily influenced by films, the truth is, they often are. And that’s fair,” she says.

Being in the public eye, Avika believes, comes with a strong sense of responsibility. “That’s why I’ve always been mindful of what I associate myself with. Over the years, I’ve turned down endorsements for fairness creams, betting apps, quick-fix weight loss products, and alcohol, things I don’t personally support. Just because I have the platform and popularity to make money doesn’t mean I’ll compromise on my values,” she asserts.

While these decisions may have cost her financially, Avika believes the emotional reward has been far greater. “Yes, I’ve lost out on a lot financially by saying no, but I’ve gained something far more meaningful,” she reflects. One such moment stayed with her deeply: “After an interview where I spoke about rejecting a fairness cream ad, a little girl came up to me and thanked me. Her mother told me they had always shielded her from such ads because of her dusky skin tone. That moment reminded me of the kind of impact we can create and why it’s so important to stand for what you believe in.”

Beyond films, Avika finds joy in travelling. Speaking about her longdistance relationship, she shares, “Even though my boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, and I have been apart geographically, we make it a point to take one or two trips together every year, sometimes with family, sometimes just the two of us.”

As for what’s next, she signs off, sharing, “ I’m currently shooting for a Telugu film titled Ugly Story. Alongside, I’m working on two Hindi films.”

