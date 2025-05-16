Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah announce release date of their next VVAN: Force of the Forrest

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia have officially announced the release date for their much-anticipated film VVAN: Force of the Forest.

The upcoming movie, which promises thrilling action and a gripping storyline, is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. This film marks the first collaboration between Sidharth, Tamannaah, Balaji Telefilms Ltd., and TVF. Set amidst the enchanting landscapes of Central India, VVAN will take viewers on an exhilarating adventure through wild forests, age-old legends, and secret temples. Filmed amidst authentic forest landscapes, the movie promises to deliver a rich and immersive visual journey.

Makers unveil VVAN: Force of the Forrest poster

On Friday, Sidharth and Tamannaah took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the release date of the film. They also posted an intriguing poster, writing, “The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!.”

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and produced by Ekta Kapoor, VVAN is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF).