Soukarya Ghosal's next Pokkhiraj er Dim to release on June 13

After the immense critical and audience appreciation of Rainbow Jelly, and last year's Bhootpori, starring Jaya Ahsan as Bonolota, the ghost, filmmaker Soukarya Ghosal returns with yet another fun ride journey—Pokkhiraj er Dim. Soukarya's Rainbow Jelly characters Ghoton and Poppins, played by Mahabrata Basu and Anumegha Banerjee, back again with this film. In this, they will be joined by none other than Anirban Bhattacharya, in a completely new look. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 13.
Though Ghoton and Poppins are teenagers now, Soukarya will make sure that with its signature blend of fantasy, science, and emotion, he once again crafts a narrative that resonates with both children and adults, rooted deeply in Bengali storytelling magic.
The makers unveiled the official poster of Pokkhiraj er Dim on Friday, May 16, sparking curiosity and excitement across audiences. The vibrant visual introduces us to a quirky, wide-eyed trio—Anirban Bhattacharya as the eccentric genius, flanked by two precocious young leads played by Anumegha and Mahabrata.
With glowing elements, scientific doodles, and an aura of mystery surrounding what appears to be a mythical dim (egg), the poster teases a story where wonder meets wisdom. In this regard, one may want to know, Pokkhiraj is Bengali literature's version of unicorn, one-horned or not, but a horse, preferably white in colour, that can fly. So, Pokkhiraj er dim, is nothing but an elevated version of the phrase ghorar dim (horse's egg), relating to something that is just imaginary.
Directed by one of Bengal’s most inventive storytellers, this summer release is shaping up to be a delightful escape into the world of imagination and intellect.