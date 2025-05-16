Soukarya Ghosal's next Pokkhiraj er Dim to release on June 13

Rainbow Jelly's Ghoton and Poppins return with Pokkhiraj er Dim

Though Ghoton and Poppins are teenagers now, Soukarya will make sure that with its signature blend of fantasy, science, and emotion, he once again crafts a narrative that resonates with both children and adults, rooted deeply in Bengali storytelling magic.

The makers unveiled the official poster of Pokkhiraj er Dim on Friday, May 16, sparking curiosity and excitement across audiences. The vibrant visual introduces us to a quirky, wide-eyed trio—Anirban Bhattacharya as the eccentric genius, flanked by two precocious young leads played by Anumegha and Mahabrata.