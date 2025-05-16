War 2: Hrithik Roshan teases major update in connection with Jr NTR's birthday

We could get a first look at War 2 in a few days! The much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film War was recently hyped by Hrithik Roshan. The star recently teased an update that is connected to Jr NTR's birthday. Jr NTR will celebrate his birthday on May 20, and he is filming War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, as well as another movie titled Dragon (tentative title) directed by Prashanth Neel. Hrithik Roshan’s recent social media post seems to suggests that something big might be coming for fans on NTR's birthday.
Hrithik took to his social media and shared a post to share a hint that something very exciting is coming up on Jr NTR’s birthday. “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?,” Hrithik posted.
It's possible that the makers want to release the first look or a teaser on NTR's birthday. Fans were left confused over whether that the War 2 teaser could be out or a special AV about NTR from War 2 might be released that day.
In War 2, Jr NTR is set to play the lead antagonist and will have to deal with Hrithik's character RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. During his US trip, Hrithik also mentioned that NTR is his favorite co-star and the best chef in the world.
“I just did War 2 with him and he's amazing, he's brilliant. He's such a fine teammate. I think we have done something good and I can't wait for you guys to watch it,” Hrithik Roshan said.
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. This film will mark Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood and also features Kiara Advani. The movie is part of the YRF Spy Universe.
The YRF Spy Universe was launched in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger. It was followed by two sequels—Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).
War 2 is a sequel to the original, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, who is not returning as director for the upcoming sequel starring Hrithik and Jr NTR.