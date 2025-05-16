War 2: Hrithik Roshan teases major update in connection with Jr NTR's birthday

We could get a first look at War 2 in a few days! The much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film War was recently hyped by Hrithik Roshan. The star recently teased an update that is connected to Jr NTR's birthday. Jr NTR will celebrate his birthday on May 20, and he is filming War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, as well as another movie titled Dragon (tentative title) directed by Prashanth Neel. Hrithik Roshan’s recent social media post seems to suggests that something big might be coming for fans on NTR's birthday.

When will War 2 release?

Hrithik took to his social media and shared a post to share a hint that something very exciting is coming up on Jr NTR’s birthday. “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?,” Hrithik posted.

It's possible that the makers want to release the first look or a teaser on NTR's birthday. Fans were left confused over whether that the War 2 teaser could be out or a special AV about NTR from War 2 might be released that day.