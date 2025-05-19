Adarsh Gourav confirms June shoot for ‘Tu Yaa Main’ with Shanaya Kapoor

After weeks of speculation and a buzz-worthy teaser drop, it’s official: Adarsh Gourav is gearing up to begin shooting his next big project this June — and it’s already one of the most talked-about collaborations of the year. Teaming up with debutante Shanaya Kapoor and visionary filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, the film promises a fresh pairing, a genre-defying narrative, and a creative energy that’s hard to ignore.

It’s unlike anything I’ve done so far: Adarsh Gourav

Known for sinking his teeth into complex roles with quiet intensity — from The White Tiger to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan — Adarsh is now stepping into uncharted territory. This new project not only challenges the kind of stories he’s told before, but also marks a striking transformation in the way we’ve seen him on screen.

“I’m truly thrilled to start working on this film,” Adarsh shares. “We begin shooting in June, and the prep is already underway. It’s unlike anything I’ve done so far — and that’s what drew me to it. Getting to collaborate with Bejoy Nambiar, whose cinematic voice is so distinct, and sharing screen space with Shanaya makes it even more exciting. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re crafting.”

Helmed by Nambiar, known for his stylized visuals and layered storytelling (Shaitan, Taish), the film is expected to blend genre with grit, and emotion with edge. With an arresting concept, a daring new role for Adarsh, and the arrival of Shanaya Kapoor in a leading part, the project is poised to be a bold entry into the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Shooting kicks off in early June — and with this mix of talent and vision, the countdown to something electric has officially begun.