How Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made $12 million before release

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the highly anticipated eighth instalment in the long-running franchise, has commenced its theatrical run with impressive early box office results in select international markets. Released on May 17 in India, Japan, South Korea and Australia-New Zealand, six days ahead of its global rollout, the Tom Cruise starrer is already making significant waves.

Reports indicate a powerful start, particularly in South Korea, where the film drew over 750,000 viewers across the weekend, marking the highest attendance for any film this year. It collected an estimated $5 million in the country in its first two days. Japan also saw strong performance, earning $2 million over the same period.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning amasses ₹34.19 crore in India

In India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film amassed ₹34.19 crore (approximately $4.1 million) in just two days, notably surpassing the lifetime collections of recent superhero titles like Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World in the territory. Combined with earnings from Australia-New Zealand, the film’s early international gross from these five territories stands at around $12 million within two days.

This early success is crucial for The Final Reckoning, which reportedly carries a significant budget of around $400 million, one of the most expensive films ever made. To break even, the movie is estimated to need approximately $800 million worldwide, a figure no previous Mission: Impossible film has reached, with the series high being Fallout at $790 million.

Marketed as the potential swansong for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, the film premiered at Cannes 2025 to a five-minute standing ovation. Tom was visibly emotional at the reception, stating, “It is the response that makes us do this. You are the reason we do this. It is the experience of the big screen that makes us do this.”

With projections suggesting the film could cross $20 million worldwide before its major US release on May 23, and expectations of a robust North American opening exceeding $100 million, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is poised to kickstart the summer blockbuster season and aims to become the franchise's highest-grossing entry globally.