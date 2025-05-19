Kunal Kohli slams Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, calls it a 'yawn fest'

Tom Cruise's highly anticipated film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in India on 17 May and received an overwhelming response from both viewers and critics. However, filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed his disapproval of the action-packed spectacle. On Monday, Kohli shared the poster of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Instagram Stories and labeled it a "yawn fest."
He commented, "They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one & rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @tomcruise now make another one. Can’t end like this."
Earlier, director Ram Gopal Varma also reviewed Tom Cruise’s film, criticizing Indian cinema for not producing films of similar quality. He wrote, "The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down, in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like."
Despite the mixed reviews, the final installment of the Mission: Impossible series has been receiving rave reviews from audiences. Fans are highly impressed with the stunts and action sequences featuring Tom Cruise and have also lauded the direction.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, the film follows IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt and his team as they race against time to find the Entity — a rogue artificial intelligence threatening humanity. The movie recorded the strongest opening for any Hollywood release in India in 2025 and grossed ₹33 crore in just two days.