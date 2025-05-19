Kunal Kohli slams Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, calls it a 'yawn fest'

Tom Cruise's highly anticipated film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in India on 17 May and received an overwhelming response from both viewers and critics. However, filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed his disapproval of the action-packed spectacle. On Monday, Kohli shared the poster of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Instagram Stories and labeled it a "yawn fest."

Tom Cruise's new Mission Impossible film slammed by Kunal Kohli

He commented, "They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one & rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @tomcruise now make another one. Can’t end like this."