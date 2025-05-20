Akshay Kumar reportedly set to sue Paresh Rawal for 25 crores for walking out of Hera Pheri 3

Last week, Paresh Rawal announced his decision to exit Hera Pheri 3, but did not share a clear reason for his departure. Insiders have revealed that Rawal simply “did not feel like" continuing with the project at this time. And now reports suggest Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, has issued a legal notice to Rawal seeking Rs 25 crores in damages.
As per the report, they allege that Rawal acted unprofessionally by leaving the film after signing the contract and beginning shooting. Sources close to the production also confirmed to the portal that Rawal was being paid “more than three times his usual fee" for the project.
“Paresh showed a blatant disregard for professional ethics and business conduct. If he had no intention of completing the film, he should have said so before signing the contract, accepting the advance, and causing the producer to invest heavily in the shoot," said a source familiar with the legal proceedings. “It’s time Bollywood actors understand that, just like Hollywood, producers here won’t tolerate actors flouting contracts and walking out of projects at will," the source added.
The insider has shared that Paresh Rawal had actively participated in pre-production, and shot for a day, including the teaser promo and had not raised any concerns till now.
Despite circulating rumours about creative disagreements or financial issues, Rawal denied that either was a factor in his decision to quit. He took to his X account and clarified, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."
Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal began filming Hera Pheri 3 in April under the direction of Priyadarshan. Akshay is also the producer, having acquired the rights from Feroz Nadiadwala.