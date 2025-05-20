Akshay Kumar reportedly set to sue Paresh Rawal for 25 crores for walking out of Hera Pheri 3

Last week, Paresh Rawal announced his decision to exit Hera Pheri 3, but did not share a clear reason for his departure. Insiders have revealed that Rawal simply “did not feel like" continuing with the project at this time. And now reports suggest Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, has issued a legal notice to Rawal seeking Rs 25 crores in damages.

Did Akshay Kumar sue Paresh Rawal over his exit from Hera Pheri 3?

As per the report, they allege that Rawal acted unprofessionally by leaving the film after signing the contract and beginning shooting. Sources close to the production also confirmed to the portal that Rawal was being paid “more than three times his usual fee" for the project.

“Paresh showed a blatant disregard for professional ethics and business conduct. If he had no intention of completing the film, he should have said so before signing the contract, accepting the advance, and causing the producer to invest heavily in the shoot," said a source familiar with the legal proceedings. “It’s time Bollywood actors understand that, just like Hollywood, producers here won’t tolerate actors flouting contracts and walking out of projects at will," the source added.