Cannes 2025: 'Homebound' team makes a splash at the Cannes red carpet

Director Neeraj Ghaywan and his 'Homebound' team looked grand at the 78th Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Ghaywan appeared along with star cast Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, and producer Karan Johar ahead of the film's screening at the festival's Un Certain Regard segment.

While Ishaan and Janhvi made their debut at Cannes, it was Ghaywan's second time at the gala after his directorial debut 'Masaan' in 2015. It premiered in the same section where it won two awards.

A regal 'Homebound' entourage led by Neeraj Ghaywan

"From Indian soil to the shores of Cannes - our team Homebound shines moments before the red carpet," Karan's Dharma Productions captioned a group photograph of the film's team shared on its official social media handle.

Fans were excited as social media was abuzz with Neeraj resharing pictures from the red carpet with the cast.

"Chatted with @officialspikelee! Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X and Blackkklansman have been a huge inspiration to me. His oeuvre is a lesson in talking about oppression through cinema. More power to you, sir!" he wrote on his social media page.

Ishaan was dressed in a Gaurav Gupta couture piece, a deep Bordeaux velvet bandhgala while Janhvi was dressed in a resplendent Tarun Tahiliani creation woven in Banaras.