Cannes 2025: 'Homebound' team makes a splash at the Cannes red carpet

Director Neeraj Ghaywan and his 'Homebound' team looked grand at the 78th Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Ghaywan appeared along with star cast Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, and producer Karan Johar ahead of the film's screening at the festival's Un Certain Regard segment.
While Ishaan and Janhvi made their debut at Cannes, it was Ghaywan's second time at the gala after his directorial debut 'Masaan' in 2015. It premiered in the same section where it won two awards.
"From Indian soil to the shores of Cannes - our team Homebound shines moments before the red carpet," Karan's Dharma Productions captioned a group photograph of the film's team shared on its official social media handle.
Fans were excited as social media was abuzz with Neeraj resharing pictures from the red carpet with the cast.
"Chatted with @officialspikelee! Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X and Blackkklansman have been a huge inspiration to me. His oeuvre is a lesson in talking about oppression through cinema. More power to you, sir!" he wrote on his social media page.
Ishaan was dressed in a Gaurav Gupta couture piece, a deep Bordeaux velvet bandhgala while Janhvi was dressed in a resplendent Tarun Tahiliani creation woven in Banaras.
The silhouette worn by Ishaan reinterprets the classic Indian high-collared jacket with Black Zardozi Celtic Knot Embroidery as "a symbol of timeless connection and inner strength, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship", according to Gaurav's label.
Vishal was dressed in a black suit with jewelled shoulder pads by London-based menswear designer Kaushik Velendra.
Karan was dressed in a custom ensemble designed by his friend and celebrity favourite Manish Malhotra.
"The ever-suave Karan Johar (@karanjohar) at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (@festivaldecannes) in our custom ensemble- where Indian craftsmanship meets the majesty of European classicism. A cropped sherwani in zardozi threadwork, brocade collar, and frilled cuffs, layered over a Renaissance-inspired shirt," Manish's brand page stated.
'Homebound' premieres at the international festival on Wednesday. It revolves around two childhood friends, played by Ishaan and Vishal, from a small village chasing a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied.