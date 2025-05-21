SRFTI students' film A Doll Made Up of Clay made a world premiere Cannes Film Festival 2025

In a moment of pride for Indian cinema, A Doll Made Up of Clay, a student film by the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, had a world premiere today in the prestigious La Cinef section at the 78th Festival de Cannes 2025. As the only Indian entry in this category, the film marks a significant milestone in India’s cinematic education journey.

A Doll Made Up of Clay creates history at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Driven by ambition, a young Nigerian athlete sells his father's land to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer in India. However, a career-ending injury leaves him disillusioned and stranded in an unfamiliar country. Through physical pain, emotional trauma, and an identity crisis, he reconnects with the spiritual traditions of his ancestors, finding redemption and meaning.

A Doll Made Up of Clay is a powerful exploration of displacement, loss, and cultural resilience. This 23-minute experimental film, produced under SRFTI’s Producing for Film and Television (PFT) department, showcases cross-border collaboration. Produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle, a PFT student, and directed by Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student under the ICCR African Scholarship, the film underscores SRFTI’s dedication to global cinematic innovation. Receiving an invitation to compete in La Cinef at Cannes, the film highlights emerging talent from top global film schools.