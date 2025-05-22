Did Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have a falling out over her contract for ‘Spirit’?

What’s the reason behind this? Alleged disagreements over contract terms between the actress and the director. Several Telugu news outlets have reported that Deepika’s demands, including an 8-hour workday (which translates to about 6 hours of actual shooting), an INR 20 crore salary, a share of the film’s profits, and her unwillingness to deliver Telugu dialogues, have caused mounting frustration for Sandeep.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone, through her agency, reportedly began requesting modifications to her contract, specifically asking for additional compensation if the shoot extended beyond 100 days. Sources suggest that these demands prompted Sandeep to initiate the search for a new female lead after consulting with the film’s producers.