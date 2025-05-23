Cinema

Param Sundari teaser: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's rom-com impresses with first look

Param Sundari is scheduled to release this July
Param Sundari, the upcoming rom-com starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra just released its teaser during the screening of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

As per reports, Param Sundari is a North-meets-South story about a Punjabi boy named Param (Sidharth) and a South Indian girl named Sundari (Janhvi).

When is Param Sundari releasing and what is it about?

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The film is shot in Mumbai and Kerala and though the teaser has no dialogues, Janhvi and Sidharth are spotted against scenic landscapes and are seen grooving to a Sonu Nigam song in the background.

Viewers are impressed with the teaser of the film. Param Sundari is set to release in July. “Went to see #BhoolChukMaaf and got surprised with an exclusive sneak peek of #ParamSundari It looks INSANE. The visuals, the vibe, and SID-JANVI? Ughhhh can’t wait!!! #SidharthMalhotra #JanhviKapoor,” wrote a fan on the Internet.

Another fan wrote, “This. Exactly this is Bollywood. Originality, conviction, unapologetic, And a fucking huge crowd is craving for this kind of artform. #ParamSundari.” Another tweet read, “What a start of this teaser by the song. #SidharthMalhotra and #JhanviKapoor are ready to revive the ROM-COM Genre. @MaddockFilms is a production house, so there will definitely be good content. I'm seated for this one on JULY 25. #ParamSundari."

