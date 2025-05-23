Param Sundari teaser: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's rom-com impresses with first look

Param Sundari, the upcoming rom-com starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra just released its teaser during the screening of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

As per reports, Param Sundari is a North-meets-South story about a Punjabi boy named Param (Sidharth) and a South Indian girl named Sundari (Janhvi).

When is Param Sundari releasing and what is it about?

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The film is shot in Mumbai and Kerala and though the teaser has no dialogues, Janhvi and Sidharth are spotted against scenic landscapes and are seen grooving to a Sonu Nigam song in the background.