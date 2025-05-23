Tusshar Kapoor on ‘Kapkapiii’: There's no guarantee that a horror comedy film will work
As horror comedies continue to dominate Bollywood’s box office, Tusshar Kapoor gears up for the release of Kapkapiii, a spooky laugh riot directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan. But Tusshar Kapoor believes success isn’t guaranteed just by genre alone, it comes down to novelty and execution.
Does horror comedy always guarantee success? Tusshar Kapoor weighs in on trends
“Each film has its own destiny. If it's good, then it will work. There's no guarantee that a horror comedy film will work. The film should be good. It should have something new. The script and presentation should be good. We hope people like our film. But, without any biases, this is quite a 'paisa vasool' film,” Tusshar told a media organisation during a promotional interview.
Kapkapiii revolves around a group of friends who dabble with an ouija board only to find themselves haunted by a female spirit. This marks Tusshar’s second outing with Sivan after their 2005 adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hai Hum. The director, who passed away in 2023, had even envisioned expanding Kapkapiii into a franchise.
“He had plans to make a sequel or prequel, either of the two, I don't know what it is. I hope they materialise in some way or the other, just to honour him and his legacy. But, let's see how this film goes, and we'll take it from there,” Tusshar Kapoor said.
The cast also includes Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Rathee. Both Idnani and Rathee remembered Sivan fondly, calling the film’s release “bittersweet” yet timely. With audiences seeking feel-good escapism, Kapkapiii could land at just the right moment.
Tusshar added, “Unfortunately, we won't be able to work together again. But the body of work that we've done, hopefully with Kapkapiii also coming out, I hope it lives on.”