Tusshar Kapoor on ‘Kapkapiii’: There's no guarantee that a horror comedy film will work

“Each film has its own destiny. If it's good, then it will work. There's no guarantee that a horror comedy film will work. The film should be good. It should have something new. The script and presentation should be good. We hope people like our film. But, without any biases, this is quite a 'paisa vasool' film,” Tusshar told a media organisation during a promotional interview.

Kapkapiii revolves around a group of friends who dabble with an ouija board only to find themselves haunted by a female spirit. This marks Tusshar’s second outing with Sivan after their 2005 adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hai Hum. The director, who passed away in 2023, had even envisioned expanding Kapkapiii into a franchise.