Metro...In Dino’s journey begins with the teaser drop of the song, Zamaana Lage

The teaser of Zamaana Lage — the first song from Metro...In Dino — introduces us to the world of modern love and relationships that’s as vibrant as it is familiar. The teaser also shares the looks of the actors in this multi-starrer film. The complete song will be released on May 28 as the first track of the film’s album.

Metro...In Dino sees the comeback of a magical duo

After Life in a… Metro and Ludo, Metro…In Dino is the final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy of hyperlinked cinema. The film weaves together a colourful, melody-soaked narrative of stories that reintroduces us to life in the metropolitan cities of India.

Zamaana Lage sees the return of the magical collaboration between composer Pritam and director Anurag Basu — a duo known for creating chartbusters that linger long after the credits roll. This soulful track is brought to life by the evocative vocals of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, who lend emotional depth and modern appeal to the song. Built around Indian poet Qaisar Ul Jafri’s poignant line Tumhaare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage (The pulse/vibe of your city looks beautiful), Zamaana Lage brings the timeless ghazal form into a modern soundscape for a new generation of listeners, with additional lyrics contributed by Sandeep Shrivastava, further enriching the composition.