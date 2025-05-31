‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ box office: Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom-com inches towards INR 50 crore mark

According to an industry tracker, Bhool Chuk Maaf has raked in INR 47.25 crore in India, with INR 3.15 crore earned just on its second Friday. With one more weekend to go before it transitions to streaming, the film is poised to cross the INR 50 crore threshold—outpacing the box office performance of Wamiqa’s previous film, Baby John.

Rajkummar’s last film, Stree 2, was a massive hit, grossing over INR 600 crore, but Bhool Chuk Maaf wasn’t aiming for those heights. Instead, it’s finding its own space with steady, modest earnings, which is quite impressive considering its two-week limited theatrical run—thanks to a controversial release schedule that was pushed back due to the Pahalgam attack and a legal dispute with PVR Inox.