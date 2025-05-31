‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ box office: Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom-com inches towards INR 50 crore mark

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s latest film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is showing that a classic rom-com can still attract audiences—though it's doing so at a steady pace. This time-loop love story, which premiered in theaters on May 23, faced some challenges initially but is now on track to hit the INR 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.
According to an industry tracker, Bhool Chuk Maaf has raked in INR 47.25 crore in India, with INR 3.15 crore earned just on its second Friday. With one more weekend to go before it transitions to streaming, the film is poised to cross the INR 50 crore threshold—outpacing the box office performance of Wamiqa’s previous film, Baby John.
Rajkummar’s last film, Stree 2, was a massive hit, grossing over INR 600 crore, but Bhool Chuk Maaf wasn’t aiming for those heights. Instead, it’s finding its own space with steady, modest earnings, which is quite impressive considering its two-week limited theatrical run—thanks to a controversial release schedule that was pushed back due to the Pahalgam attack and a legal dispute with PVR Inox.
On May 29 (Thursday), the film brought in INR 3.25 crore, inching closer to that INR 50 crore goal, with overall Hindi occupancy sitting at around 11.19 per cent. Morning shows were a bit slow at 5.72 per cent, while night shows saw a peak at 14.18 per cent.
Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Maddock Films, the film is set to stream on Prime Video starting June 6.