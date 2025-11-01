Actress Shraddha Das on acting with Konkona Sen Sharma in Search: The Naina Murder Case
Actress Shraddha Das recently stole the show as a very ambitious political campaign manager in the series Search: The Naina Murder Case headlined by Konkona Sen Sharma. The series currently streaming on JioHotStar sees Naina in a role that’s tough and mysterious with a steely exterior. She sits for a chat with us on the same.
We saw a very convincing act of you as raksha. What made you say yes to the role?
The role itself made me say yes. It was a very strong, shrewd and ambitious character of a political campaign manager with layers of insecurity and vulnerability when it comes to love.
It had a nice arc to it. Then the fact that it was being directed by Rohan Sippy, who also directed Criminal justice and Aranyak and Konkona Sen Sharma spearheading it, was an added incentive.
Crime series Search: The Naina Murder Case actor Shraddha Das will soon be seen with Manoj Bajpayee
How did you prepare for character?
For me it is the lines that I start working on with the most because every time I read them I found something new to add into the character and also doubts arose at every point on character development that I obviously kept clearing with Rohan. I used to love watching political news, speeches in the Parliament and also political thrillers, so, subconsciously that helped. And I saw interviews of certain female politicians to read their body language and the way they speak as well. And then my own life experiences and parts of me helped me add to the emotional depth of Raksha’s role.
How was it working with Konkona Sen Sharma?
She makes it easy for other actors to act in her presence effortlessly. Has no airs about her and comes across as sensitive, secure and simple.
How do you grow yourself as an actor?
Observing my own self in various situations where I am feeling complex emotions or even if I am having a simple conversation with anyone. That really helps when you have to do something emotionally layered for a scene or in adding to your memory bank as an actor.
How difficult or easy has the journey of acting been so far?
Working on almost 35-40 projects in five languages over so many years has taught me about the unpredictable nature of this job and to not pin your hopes only on one project and to also have a spiritual practice to keep you strong and sane here!
Upcoming projects
There’s one film with Jaideep Ahlawat and another with Manoj Bajpayee.