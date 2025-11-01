Actress Shraddha Das on acting with Konkona Sen Sharma in Search: The Naina Murder Case

A

The role itself made me say yes. It was a very strong, shrewd and ambitious character of a political campaign manager with layers of insecurity and vulnerability when it comes to love.

It had a nice arc to it. Then the fact that it was being directed by Rohan Sippy, who also directed Criminal justice and Aranyak and Konkona Sen Sharma spearheading it, was an added incentive.

