Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma in Ram Charan’s Peddi

The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza Peddi, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, on Saturday released actress Janhvi Kapoor’s look in the film and also announced that she played a character called Achiyyamma in the action entertainer.

On Saturday, the makers, through the film’s official handle Peddi, shared the first look poster of Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, “Our #Peddi's love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous #JanhviKapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

The makers released two posters of Janhvi Kapoor and described her character as being fierce and fearless. In the first poster, Janhvi is seen standing on a jeep with her hands over her head and her palms placed together. In the other picture, she is seen standing with a her left hand placed on her head.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 next year, has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs. At present, the unit of the film is shooting in Sri Lanka.