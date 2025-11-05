Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunite for The Mummy 4

The 1999 reboot of the original series, The Mummy (1932-55) revolves around Rick O'Connell who is a treasure hunter in Egypt. Set in the 1930s, Rick helps archaeologist based in Egypt, Evelyn O'Connell after an Egyptian priest believed to have magical powers reincarnates to cause havoc in the world, being cursed himself.

Universal Studios, producer of the movies tried to take forward the franchise with actor Tom Cruise back in 2017, but it was not successful. The studio has not commented on the fourth film yet.

Brendan Fraser, who won a Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar in 2022 for his spectacular performance in The Whale, has appeared in several critically acclaimed movies including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Max Barbakow's Brothers and Japanese film Rental Family directed by Hikari.

Rachel Weisz, also an Oscar winner for The Constant Gardener, is currently part of the Marvel Universe. She appeared in the 2021 film, Black Widow.

While official confirmation about The Mummy 4 is awaited and the plot is under wraps, fans are looking forward to a much-awaited reunion of two of the greatest actors.