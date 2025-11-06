Aryan Khan to direct Shah Rukh Khan in 2027, but not before a big industry milestone

Following the success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, fans are clearly waiting for Aryan Khan’s next projects. And fresh reports claim that one of his next projects will feature his father, Shah Rukh Khan. As per a media portal, Aryan’s third film is expected to star SRK, but before that, the 27-year-old filmmaker will reportedly make a full-length entertainer which will be his theatrical debut.
Aryan Khan reportedly intends to establish himself with an independent hit before working with his father. The Ba***rds of Bollywood was widely acclaimed and it clocked 2.8 million views in its first four days, and Facebook mentioned 4.6 million viewers at one point. Aryan Khan, reportedly made something between INR 10-12 crore from the Netflix series.
The show featured a cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and others. It followed the journey of an outsider trying to make a mark in the film industry.
Emraan Hashmi who had a cameo in the show recently weighed in on the show's success and said the series would have been a big BO success if it was released as a film.
"You know, the first episode takes some time to get you in. But once you’re in for the ride, it’s like—wow. This is something unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It’s so politically incorrect. It should have come out in theatres. This would have done 600–700 crore at the box office," said Hashmi.
During a social media session, a fan had recently asked SRK, “Can we see your son directing you in a full-fledged movie? #ASKSrk...(sic).” Responding to the question, SRK remarked, “If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums...(sic).”