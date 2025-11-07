Conor McGregor’s future in Road House 2 uncertain as multiple UFC names join cast

The sequel to last year’s Road House remake is moving forward at Amazon and MGM Studios, yet there is still no clarity on whether Conor McGregor will return. McGregor’s performance as the chaotic antagonist Knox gained attention during the film’s press run, partly due to his brash screen presence and largely because his long-promised UFC comeback keeps being delayed. His Hollywood debut arrived during a complicated spell in his fighting career, and his plans remain unsettled.

Will Conor McGregor return for Road House sequel?

Jake Gyllenhaal is expected to reprise his role, although Amazon has not issued a detailed cast list. Producers confirmed development at CinemaCon and teased a larger, louder sequel. With no sign of McGregor on the call sheets yet, fans have started to speculate on other mixed-martial-arts figures who could join the sequel to Road House. Names discussed by analysts include active fighters with strong public profiles and competitors who have already dipped into film or television. These discussions remain informal, and no studio announcement has been made.

Road House is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name which featured real fighters in stunt and support roles to enhance realism. Combat sports have been feeding Hollywood regularly in recent years. Films such as Creed and the John Wick series have used trained athletes to ground choreography, while streaming services pursue global viewership through sports crossover casting. The UFC partnership strategy fits with Amazon’s long-term push into live sport and sports-adjacent content, including Premier League streaming deals and documentaries.