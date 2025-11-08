Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Gurinder Chadha for Christmas Karma

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday shared her desi-flavoured reinvention of Wham!’s all-time classic Last Christmas.

Gurinder Chadha on collaboration with Priyanka Chopra for Christmas Karma

The song that features in Christmas Karma is the new festive family film from director Gurinder Chadha, popular for her movie Bend It Like Beckham and the 2019 hit Blinded By The Light.

On this collaboration, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a statement, “Gurinder Chadha has been one of the very few stalwarts in entertainment that has championed stories of the Indian diaspora globally and consistently with absolute authenticity and heart. She is a dear friend, and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences.”

Gurinder Chadha added, “I am the biggest George Michael fan, and frankly, who isn’t? So I am very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own unique twist on his classic Christmas song. When I called my mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas to sing our fun Hindi version, she kindly stepped in to support me and the film with her beautiful take on Last Christmas. George loved 'Bend It Like Beckham' and invited me for tea after he saw it. I hope he will enjoy this track in heaven and all his fans around the world will sing along to the catchy Hindi vibe!”