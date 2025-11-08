Shraddha Kapoor to voice Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to rule hearts with her voice as Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney’s Zootopia 2.

Shraddha Kapoor to give voice in Zootopia 2 Hindi version

Bringing the beauty of her cuteness through her voice, Shraddha seems to be the perfect choice to portray the lovable Judy. Announcing the news, Disney India took to their social media account yesterday and shared an adorable poster of Zootopia 2 featuring Shraddha and Judy.

They captioned it as, “Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi – she is feisty, courageous, and enthusiastic, and cute toh hai hi bachpan se Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!! #Zootopia2 - In cinemas November 28.”

On the Bollywood front, the actress is set to return in Stree 3, which is scheduled for an August 2027 release. She also has the fantasy trilogy Naagin in the pipeline, in which she will essay the titular role. Further, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in the biopic of legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.