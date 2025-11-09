'Michael' trailer becomes the most-watched music biopic launch with 116.2 million views

The trailer for Michael, the much-awaited biopic on Michael Jackson, has taken the internet by storm, racking up a staggering 116.2 million views within just 24 hours of release. This record-breaking number marks the biggest trailer debut in Lionsgate’s history and sets a new milestone for music biopics.
The film, aptly titled Michael, promises to move beyond the glitter and fame to reveal the man behind the legend. The trailer showcases Jaafar Jackson, the late icon’s real-life nephew flawlessly channeling his uncle’s essence, from the iconic moonwalk to the magnetic energy of the Thriller era.
The star-studded cast includes Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Colman Domingo as Michael’s father Joe Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. Joining them are Laura Harrier, Kendrick Sampson, and young actor Juliano Krue Valdi, who portrays a young Michael.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Logan, the film is produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain. Set for a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026, Michael will chronicle Jackson’s journey from his Jackson 5 roots to becoming one of the most groundbreaking and enigmatic performers in history, offering a deep look into both his personal and artistic evolution.
The trailer will also begin screening in theatres next week, and with its record-shattering debut, Michael is already positioning itself as one of the most eagerly awaited biopics of all time.