'Michael' trailer becomes the most-watched music biopic launch with 116.2 million views

The star-studded cast includes Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Colman Domingo as Michael’s father Joe Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. Joining them are Laura Harrier, Kendrick Sampson, and young actor Juliano Krue Valdi, who portrays a young Michael.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Logan, the film is produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain. Set for a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026, Michael will chronicle Jackson’s journey from his Jackson 5 roots to becoming one of the most groundbreaking and enigmatic performers in history, offering a deep look into both his personal and artistic evolution.

The trailer will also begin screening in theatres next week, and with its record-shattering debut, Michael is already positioning itself as one of the most eagerly awaited biopics of all time.