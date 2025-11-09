Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar on their Bengali film Ranna Baati and more

A

Sohini: More than eating, what’s more important to me is how and what I cook for my guests and the way I serve food to my loved ones. That satisfaction on their faces gives me incomparable joy. If I invite people home, I make sure I cook for them and I even try to make the desserts from scratch. It how I like to do it. Interference in my kitchen when I am cooking is a huge pet peeve.

I am not a foodie per se; I like to play it safe. I have a list of cafés. Every time I feel like going out, I go to those very places and order the same dishes. Once, when a favourite café of mine was getting sold, the owner ended up asking if I was interested in buying it from her (laughs). And one more thing, I cannot eat alone.

Ritwick: Oh, bang on! That’s the same for me too. I cannot have a meal alone. I’ve not been able to identify the feelings exactly, whether it is sadness, loneliness or something else, but I don’t like it. Also, food is a matter of satisfaction/comfort for me. I am omnivorous and a light eater.

When it comes to cooking, I can cook almost all Bengali dish, I can bake cakes and other things, but I don’t like to cook. I make breakfast or snacks for my son when he demands them.