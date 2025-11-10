Filmmaker Pratim D Gupta opens up about his film Ranna Baati and his relationship with food

A

While the demand for thrillers is always there, I personally like making softer films like Maacher Jhol and Ahare Mon, because I like exploring human relationships. The idea didn’t arise from creating just another film revolving around food. I see many of my male friends working in the IT sector missing out on the growing-up years of their children because of work pressure. The mothers are filling in the g aps, but I wondered, what if the mother passes away? That became the crux of the story.

In the film, the father (Ritwick Chakraborty) and his teen daughter lived like strangers in their house; and there was no way they could connect, except for food. Food is such a healer, bringing nostalgia and memories on a plate. I thought of bringing in food as a bridge between the father and daughter and that’s how the rest of the story came in.