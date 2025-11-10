Jennifer Lawrence says male directors tend to 'overdirect'

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die My Love has been making headlines, thanks to the unfiltered interviews of the star cast. Jennifer's comments about intimacy coordinators and her lie detector game with Robert have already gone viral.
In another recent interview, Jennifer shared something she has observed about male directors. “I have found a commonality in female directors, which is that they do not do this thing, which is over-direct,” the Oscar winner said to an entertainment portal.
“There have been some times when I’ve worked with male directors where there’s this need to constantly feel like they’re directing the movie. And it’s not even really getting anything done. It’s just annoying. When I think auteur, my mind kind of goes to controlling and…what’s that word? Neurotic!”
Jennifer Lawrence has praised her Die My Love director Lynne Ramsay, who has directed other cult films such as, We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) and You Were Never Really Here (2017) for her approach to filmmaking.
“Lynne was the opposite. She really built this world and made sure that we were all on the same page, through music and conversations and the atmosphere and the set. And then she would just kind of slowly walk back. And sometimes, from the discomfort of that, from the lack of her visibility, something interesting would come from it. And then she would come out and be like, ‘That’s great, great. Yeah, do it again.’ Or we would accidentally laugh and be like, ‘Oh, sorry.’ And she’d be like, ‘No, it was great. I liked that you laughed. Do it again.’”
Die My Love is a black comedy-drama; it's screenplay is written by Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch, based on the 2012 novel Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz. It follows Grace (Lawrence), a young mother who develops postpartum depression and, alongside her partner, Jackson (Robert Pattinson), enters into psychosis.
