Jennifer Lawrence says male directors tend to 'overdirect'

Jennifer Lawrence has praised her Die My Love director Lynne Ramsay, who has directed other cult films such as, We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) and You Were Never Really Here (2017) for her approach to filmmaking.

“Lynne was the opposite. She really built this world and made sure that we were all on the same page, through music and conversations and the atmosphere and the set. And then she would just kind of slowly walk back. And sometimes, from the discomfort of that, from the lack of her visibility, something interesting would come from it. And then she would come out and be like, ‘That’s great, great. Yeah, do it again.’ Or we would accidentally laugh and be like, ‘Oh, sorry.’ And she’d be like, ‘No, it was great. I liked that you laughed. Do it again.’”

Die My Love is a black comedy-drama; it's screenplay is written by Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch, based on the 2012 novel Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz. It follows Grace (Lawrence), a young mother who develops postpartum depression and, alongside her partner, Jackson (Robert Pattinson), enters into psychosis.