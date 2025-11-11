Solanki Roy on what role food plays in her life and her new film Ranna Baati
Solanki Roy doesn’t believe in the saying that playing a mother sets you back in the race for lead roles, especially in these times. She has played a mother three times in a row (Baba Baby O, Bhaggyolokkhi, and now, in Ranna Baati), and it is like enacting any other character for her. “These typical constructs are breaking now, and for good. It doesn’t work like that anymore. If I count all the characters that I have played over various mediums, it would consist of a wide range of age groups,” she adds. The actor spoke with us about her film Ranna Baati, and her experience working in it... Excerpts:
What made you choose this character?
Though it is a special appearance, my character has a lot of impact in the film; it is the thread which has been used to weave the story. And I really liked the story. Of course, my co-stars, and the most important reason, would be that I got to work with Pratim D Gupta. He is one of my favourite directors, and I have always felt that he has a soft, sensitive heart, and identifies the vulnerabilities of people, which gets reflected in his characters beautifully.
What is the role that food plays in your life?
I wholeheartedly believe one thing. There is nothing in the world that a plate of gorom bhaat (hot steamed rice), alu sheddho (boiled potato), dim sheddho (boiled egg) and ghee, and a nap after that, cannot solve. Food is something very emotional for me. I like to eat, I like to feed, I like to cook, and if I don’t get food on time, I do get hangry. There have been instances when I am very sad, but my mood changed completely after having my favourite food.
Food forms the core memory of the daughter and the mother in the film. Do you have something similar, too?
Of course. I think our mothers don’t know how to say “sorry” and “thank you”. I mean, it isn’t a part of our culture. My mother’s love language is cooking food for me. If we fight, after about three days, I will find that she’s cooking my favourite dish. It is a clue enough for me to understand that she is trying to mend things between us.