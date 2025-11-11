What taking off Mani Kaul’s glasses mean for Mita Vasisht’s first film as director

By design, Lapdiang Artimai Syiem is, at times, watchful and tentative, receiving and responsive in her first lead role in a Hindi film, Mani Kaul and That Thing called the Actor. Just like Mita Vasisht was, when presenting Siddheshwari Devi, the great thumri singer of Benaras in the 1991 film by Mani Kaul, one of Indian cinema’s greatest auteurs and form-breakers. Common to both films is Vasisht. In Kaul’s film, she was the lead actor; in this one, she is behind the camera. Mani Kaul….is her directorial debut, and it is based on the actor’s craft, drawing from Vasisht’s experiences of training herself not to ‘become’ another Siddheswari but present her spirit in line with Kaul’s vision of how Siddheshwari herself came to be.

In that journey if Vasisht drew from life, from the history of gestures of great actors like Helene Wiegel, German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s partner and collaborator in the Berliner Ensemble, she also drew from her own training in the Natyashastra taught to her at the National School of Drama; Syiem, also an NSD-trained actor collaborated, says Vasisht, in much the same vein.

Vasisht’s film, shown recently at the India International Centre, while being of the Mani Kaul school is not about Mani Kaul but a synaesthetic experience of the actor’s world. And Syiem presents her director’s life and processes when Vasisht was an actor for Siddheswari, down to the loosening of limb, the act of watching, listening, thinking, halting, the touching of a swing, the opening of her mouth to sing on a ghat of Benaras as actorly exercises. In her film, what happens before the film starts, the nuts and bolts of the actor’s craft, is key.

Vasisht’s essay film was 12 years in the making. It is a singular achievement in film – unless one thinks of Satyajit Ray’s Nayak, a narrative film on a matinee idol’s exhaustion with fame -- of the actor’s work on her craft, her inner life, her internalisations – the heavy lifting the audience does not see – and her contribution towards the making of a film conventionally considered the director’s medium.

Vasisht appears only once in the film, towards the end, when, in a voiceover, she says the character and the actor are separate and must stay separate, perhaps echoing what Aristotle, and Kaul too, believed in – that the work of the actor is just to present a character without psychology, without motivations, without trying to fix identities and meanings onto them. The film begins with Mani Kaul’s glasses. Mita Vasisht knows how to wear them but she has shown her own hand.

Excerpts from a conversation: