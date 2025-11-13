Release of The Academy of Fine Arts gets stalled, sources reveal the reasons

Notably, the film boasts of renowned actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Saurav Das, Payel Sarkar, Rishav Basu, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Anuradha Mukherjee and others, most of whom became a part of this project without any remuneration to support emerging talents and be a part of a first-of-its-kind Bengali film.

As per sources, multiple requests and apology letters have been sent to the federation to allow the film's release, but no positive news has been received yet. Also, the film has been pulled down from all the theatres where it was supposed to get released. It is for the first time that such an unfortunate incident has taken place in the industry. Previously, Dostojee was stuck was a long time but something like this took place for the first time.

The Academy of Fine Arts, as the director describes, is a pulp action thriller- A love letter to Quentin Tarantino. Though primarily an action-thriller, he has blended the genre with comedy to give it a unique tone and twisted contextuality.

At the heart of the story lies an extremely expensive antique liquor bottle and a motley group of criminals plotting to steal it. As they put their plan into motion, one incident leads to another, creating a chain of twists, counterplans, and double-crosses that drive the film’s narrative forward. Finishing the film was made possible with support from Soumya Sarkar and Prateek Chakravorty, helming Promod Films, both of whom are known faces in the industry and both of whom have been supporting independent filmmakers for some years, now.

Just as we are publishing this news, the makers are still in talks with the concerned authorities to ensure the release of the film.