Sholay’s original climax revealed: Why the cult classic’s ending was changed

He added that although the writers felt the revised ending didn’t make complete narrative sense, especially with villagers and the police present in the final scenes, they “had no choice.” Later, the director, Ramesh Sippy, also stated in interviews that he had filmed the more tragic ending, but he was forced to follow the censor board's instructions, however.

Remake and unedited premiere

The unedited version of Sholay, with the deliberate ending, has gained marketing support for its 4K restored series. The world debut took place at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. With the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films both working on the remake production in Italy, the new version fully incorporates offshoots with the violent ending that Sippy held back on during the original release.

The comeback of the original ending is part of a deep remembrance of 50 years of Sholay, inviting untouched audiences and past viewers to recognize Ramesh Sippy's true likeness, as well as the political turbulence of that part of India's historical past, which saw the emergence of one of Indian cinema's bright moments in all its glory.