Varanasi: SS Rajamouli unveils time-travel epic starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran

S.S. Rajamouli, the visionary director behind global blockbusters like RRR and Baahubali, which transformed the scale of Indian cinema and won Hollywood’s attention has revealed what can possibly be his most audacious project to date.

Famous for his myth-inspired narratives, massive action set pieces, and inventive visual style, Rajamouli introduced his new film, along with its title, during a Saturday event in Hyderabad, where thousands of excited fans gathered for a first look.

SS Rajamouli unveils time-travel adventure film 'Varanasi,' with elements of Hindu mythology

The storyline of Varanasi, earlier known by the working title “Globe Trotter," is still mostly undisclosed, but the makers released a nearly four-minute teaser hinted at a lavish time-travel saga rooted partly in Hindu mythology. The movie takes its name from the ancient Indian city known as the spiritual core of Hinduism.