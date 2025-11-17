Ryan Coogler confirms Black Panther 3 is his next movie

In November 2024, Denzel Washington revealed that he was being considered for a role in the third Black Panther film. While promoting Gladiator II in Australia, he mentioned that Coogler was “writing a part for me,” a detail the director has since confirmed.

“As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen. He’s a living legend,” Coogler said in an earlier interview.

Chadwick Boseman first portrayed T’Challa in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, before leading the 2018 Black Panther film. He returned as the Wakandan hero in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Following Boseman’s death from colon cancer in August 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in 2022 as a tribute to him. The sequel continued the story after T’Challa’s passing, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri stepping into the mantle of Black Panther.

Five years after his passing, Chadwick Boseman is set to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, scheduled for November 20, will feature tributes from Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis, while Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the accolade on his behalf.