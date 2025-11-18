Tiger Shroff to lead Ram Madhvani's spiritual action thriller in a never-seen-before avatar

Bollywood's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff, who has built an action empire with the uber-successful Baaghi franchise and movies like Heropanti and War, is all set to push the boundaries of Indian action cinema once again. The actor has been signed for acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani's upcoming spiritual action thriller, touted to be a genre-bending project that promises to showcase Tiger in an avatar audiences have never witnessed before. This collaboration marks a significant departure from conventional action films in Bollywood, and is being designed with global audiences in mind, not just the Indian diaspora.

Here are the details of the ambitious film, headlined by Tiger Shroff

As per reports, Tiger will undergo extensive preparation for this ambitious film, which is scheduled to go on floors in the second quarter of 2026, with a major portion of the production being shot in Japan, adding an international flavor to what is being described as a never-before-attempted concept in Indian cinema.

Tiger is the first actor to have been on-boarded, and the hunt for the film's female lead and another A-list actor to play the negative role, is still on. Sources close to the development have revealed that Tiger is extremely excited about the project, as it will present him in an entirely new light, different from the high-octane action hero persona he's perfected over the years through the Baaghi series and other blockbusters. He is also excited as the role will be yet another opportunity to further refine his action capabilities.