Imtiaz Ali shares untold stories from the sets of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer, Amar Singh Chamkila

When Imtiaz Ali set out to make Amar Singh Chamkila, he knew he wasn’t just recreating a life. he rather was reconstructing a myth, and a legacy that continues to pulse through Punjab. But even he wasn’t prepared for how surreal, emotional, and extraordinary the filmmaking journey would turn out to be. The film which released on Netflix on April 12, last year, quickly topped the global trending lists. Now with the film earning an International Emmy nomination for TV Movie/Mini Series and Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Performance, Imtiaz shares the behind-the-scenes memories that have stayed with him long after the shoot wrapped.

What Imtiaz Ali remembeers from the shooting days of Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz remembers vividly the day the crew returned to Mehsampur to recreate the death scene of Chamkila, a moment so raw in Punjab’s collective memory that even decades later, the air around it feels altered. “We were shooting the death scene at the exact spot where Chamkila was killed,” Imtiaz recalls. “What struck all of us was how nothing had changed. The house, the patch of ground outside it, even the koti where he had eaten lunch before he was shot, everything was exactly the same after 34 years.” After piecing together accounts from locals, the team located the precise point where Chamkila had collapsed. “Watching Diljit playing Chamkila shoot for the scene and fall to his death on that same spot, it was bizarre, surreal, almost unsettling,” Imtiaz admits.