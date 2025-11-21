Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur dazzle in first look of Do Deewane Sheher Mein

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions has unveiled the first look of its upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Sheher Mein, and the visuals are already winning attention — especially for Siddhant Chaturvedi, who headlines the film opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to release on 20 February 2026.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Do Deewane Sheher Mein promises a poetic romance with Siddhant Chaturvedi

The much-awaited animation video and poster introduce audiences to a dreamy, poetic world — one that marks a refreshing shift for Siddhant. Known for his intensity and eclectic choices, the actor is seen embracing a gentler, emotionally layered persona in this love story. Fans have been quick to highlight how this is one of his most striking romantic avatars yet.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant shared a heartfelt note: “Do Deewane Seher Mein — a film so close to my heart. I’ll be honest... I was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me... I hope it does the same to you...They say there’s nothing such as perfect, all you need is someone imperfect worth fighting for... See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine’s.”