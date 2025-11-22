Huntr/x at the Oscars? 'KPop Demon Hunters’ is officially eligible for the Academy Awards

“KPop Demon Hunters” has moved one step closer to Oscar glory. The Netflix smash hit is now officially among the 35 animated films eligible for the best animated feature category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday the full lists of films eligible across the animated, documentary, and international feature categories for next year’s ceremony.

Although the film rose to popularity on Netflix, it also completed a qualifying theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco this June, meeting the Academy’s eligibility rules. Its theatrical run in the U.K., however, did not meet the criteria for BAFTA consideration.