'It was such a stressful period': Farhan Akhtar on the repeated delays Jee Le Zaraa faced

Farhan shared that he had passed acting opportunities to concentrate on this film, but to no avail. "So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zara. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that".

As the production dates of Jee Le Zaraa kept getting pushed, it took an emotional toll on Farhan Akhtar who shared that certain insecurities began to surface during the time of uncertainty.

"It was such a stressful period because I thought that I was wasting time, and before I knew it, two and a half years had gone by. There are some personal insecurities as well", he shared.

Talking about what else he felt, Farhan Akhtar said, "I started feeling that maybe people will think that I wouldn’t be able to direct. It had been 12 years since I had directed a film, and maybe people would doubt my skills. When you sit with a therapist and you tell these things, you start realising where all these things are coming from. Because I didn’t want to say, 'Let me move on from this film'".

During an interview in September, Farhan said that the film is definitely not "shelved", it is simply on the "back burner" and will happen sooner or later.

With films like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolving around boys trips and their bonding experiences, Jee Le Zaraa wanted to change the narrative and explore female friendships and relationships while the girls took a trip together.