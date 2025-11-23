Amala Akkineni: Cinema is an art, a business, and a magical place

A

Well, the big change was the shift from celluloid to digital. When digital technology arrived and we had digital monitors, you could instantly see what you had shot, and the quality improved drastically. Earlier, we couldn’t see what we were filming until 30 days later, when the footage was developed and edited. Very often, as an actor, I never saw what I had done — I simply trusted what the director and cinematographer wanted. We went in blind until the preview screening.

So, once you could shoot and immediately see the result, there were leaps and bounds of improvement, not just for the director but for the actor as well; it became a collaborative process. That was a huge change. Even sound technology evolved; when Atmos sound came in, it gave audiences a far richer experience, and brought people back to theatres.

Of course, disruptive technologies also emerged. People began watching films on smartphones and streaming platforms, and theatre audiences started to decline. I witnessed a similar shift when cable TV became very popular. Back then, theatres were empty, and I remember the Tamil film industry even shutting down briefly, with the producers’ council meeting to discuss how to reinvent ourselves to counter the disruption of cable TV.

Every industry faces disruption, but media and entertainment experiences it much faster. It’s a continuous journey, and the challenge is how to fit that into an educational programme. We are guided by the university curriculum, but we add innovative labs where students can experiment with new technologies, and collaborate across streams to create meaningful work. It’s not always successful — it’s hit or miss — but that’s what education is: trying new things.

Generative AI is not such a big deal in itself, and in education, bringing it in is a no-brainer. What we do is introduce AI-driven tools that filmmakers can choose to use in their projects. Their project documentation highlights the tools they selected, the creative choices they made, the props they used, and the qualitative output they produced. It’s essentially a documentation of their process, and once a young person masters that process, it becomes easy to apply it to any AI tool.