Ankit Siwach opens up about his journey, and love for Hyderabad

It’s funny how life finds its way back to where you’re meant to be. For Ankit Siwach, that path began not under the spotlight but behind the camera — quietly observing, learning, and falling in love with the chaos of filmmaking long before fame found him. Maybe that’s why he still carries a certain calm, the kind that comes from understanding the craft from the ground up.

After working in the corporate world for a year, he realised he needed to understand filmmaking and acting better

“I never went to film school or had formal training, so coming to Mumbai was truly a leap of faith. I had a basic idea of modelling and theatre from school and college but nothing professional. After working in the corporate world for a year, I realised I needed to understand filmmaking and acting better. That’s when I joined Tanuja Chandra ma’am as an assistant director on Silvat (2021), where I learned everything from scratch: costumes, lighting, editing, and on-set dynamics. Watching actors perform and seeing how a film transforms from script to screen was eye-opening. That experience became my real education,” he recalls.

These days, work has brought him to Hyderabad, and the city has quickly grown on him. “I’ve really grown fond of Hyderabad. The first time I visited was about two years ago for a WWE event at Gachibowli. This time, I’ve been here for over two months, mostly at Ramoji, but I did explore a bit — Charminar, Knowledge Park and local spots. The food is amazing. I started with the classic Hyderabadi Biryani but soon fell in love with dal pappu, which I now have almost daily. The Irani chai and snacks are incredible too,” he smiles.

Ask him how his background in sports and psychology shapes his characters, and he reflects deeply, “I’ve been a sportsperson all my life, which brings determination, teamwork, and the spirit of winning and losing gracefully. My graduation and post-graduation in psychology and human resources shaped how I perceive people in different settings. Being an empath, I see people, animals, and nature alike. Psychology helped me evolve and understand how to build a character’s psyche.”

Representing India at the New York Indian Film Festival for Madam Driver remains a cherished memory. “It was my first time in the US, and that too for work — for an independent film, Madam Driver, selected for an international festival. Representing Indian cinema abroad and meeting people from across the world was unforgettable. Firsts always stay with you,” he shares.

What makes a story truly land? For Ankit, the answer is clear, “When a filmmaker’s intent is pure and everyone: the actors, DOP, editor, and musicians — share that honesty, it reflects on screen. When you’re clear about the story you want to tell and stay true to it, everything else falls into place. But the moment there’s compromise, even a tiny one, the essence can falter. You can’t please everyone; you just need to know who you’re speaking to.”

His admiration peaks when he speaks about co-star Farhan Akhtar from his upcoming film 120 Bahadur. “I’ve always looked up to him. He changed our generation with films like Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Rock On!! (2008). Working with him only deepened my respect for his craft,” says Ankit.

The same honesty extends to his work as a producer. “There’s a lot happening in my mind. We started with a travel show, and season two is already made. We always wanted to tell stories close to our culture — real and raw. Meeting real people gave us that experience, and now we’re planning more concepts around reality,” he notes.

Talking about his experience filming 120 Bahadur, he pauses, as if revisiting the mountains. “Being on that set, wearing that uniform, being part of this wonderful story — it was more than spiritual. I’ve evolved as an actor and as a person. Representing the soldiers of the Charlie Company in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La is an honour. Every moment on set was magic,” he shares, further adding, “One moment that stayed with me was during a night shift around 2.30 am. I was sitting on a hilltop with a friend, waiting for our shot. The crew was almost 500 ft away, and the mountains were silent. We realised how isolated, and difficult it must have been for the soldiers back then, and what it took to protect our country. Moments like those shook me from within.”

His role in the film is one he holds close. “My character’s name is Ramlal Yadav. He’s a soldier of the Charlie Company, with layers to his background and personality. I can’t reveal much, but the emotional depth and graph of this character have their own impact. I’ve lived that man and carry his spirit within me,” he informs.

Behind the scenes, the cast shared a genuine bond that softened the harshness of the terrain. “It’s a film on brotherhood, and the camaraderie was real. Since day one — during readings, and military drills — we gelled well. We even created our own makeshift gym on the hotel balcony because there was no gym. We carried dumbbells and rods 100 km from Leh to Likir. We worked out together, ate together, explored Ladakh together. It was all fun, no matter how long the shoot day was,” he remembers fondly.

As for what he wants next, Ankit doesn’t hesitate. “My current state of mind says I really want to do a love story. I’m manifesting it. If anybody has a love story — OTT series or film — just let me know. I want to test it, talk to the makers. I really want to do one next,” he says with a grin.

Right now, he’s shooting for an untitled project, being filmed in Hyderabad. And as November draws near — the month his first theatrical film 120 Bahadur releases — there’s a spark in his voice. “This is going to be my first silver-screen release, my first Friday. People always fantasise about that one Friday. For me, it’s this one, and all my energies are directed towards it,” he concludes.

— Story by Darshita Jain