Adieu, Dharmendra: The swashbuckling hero with matinee star charms

Bollywood's James Bond?

When the 70s ended, Bollywood had in Dharmendra a perfect superstar. Audiences loved a hero who could be vulnerable and shed a tear. However, the eighties could have been even bigger for Dharmendra if a certain project had panned out.

Anil Sharma recently revealed that in the 1980s he was set to work on a grand spy thriller titled Sher, which would see Dharmendra in a James Bond-style role.

"It was spy movie... a James bond kind character for Dharam ji. It was supposed to shot abroad," Sharma wrote on X. He also added that he shot a few action sequences and a song in Mumbai, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Sharma says the film also had a "big star cast" and its dialogues were written by Kadar Khan. He also said the film was launched with a grand mahurat at Mumbai's Hotel Sea Rock.

Sharma revealed, "But due to some issue of producers, the film got shelved. I was almost a newcomer at that time. Kash ye film ban pati. Bahut hi jabardast and entertainment se bharpur thi script... but 'hoye vahi jo ram rach rakha'."

Though Sher stalled after its first shooting schedule, it marked the beginning of a remarkable creative partnership between Sharma and Dharmendra.

The pair later teamed up for four high-octane films, namely Hukumat (1987), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Farishtay (1991), and Tahalka (1992). Sharma eventually continued this bond with the next generation as well, directing Sunny Deol in major hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and collaborating with Bobby Deol on Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.