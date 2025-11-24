Adieu, Dharmendra: The swashbuckling hero with matinee star charms

The legendary Dharmendra is no more. Despite his extensive and varied work in the decades that followed, Bollywood's 'Dharam ji' will always be known best for the exhilarating '70s, an era which saw some of the most crucial films being made; the era represented a period of immense transformation and innovation, and undoubtedly laid the foundation for modern commercial Indian cinema.
Dharmendra's ruggedness wasn't something Bollywood wanted in a hero; the icon himself spoke about it many times. Many producers initially rejected him. He was called for a screen test for Love in Shimla, only for the makers to remark, ‘We need a hero, not a hockey player.’”
Dharmendra leaves behind an incomparable legacy, a monumental filmography of over 300 films, and a dynasty that continues to shape the industry.
He was born Dharam Singh Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, a small pind in Ludhiana. His father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, was a school teacher, and his mother, Satwant Kaur, was a homemaker.
“I am a farmer’s son,” Dharmendra often said, and he had probably no business being in Mumbai except that he won an exceptionally popular Talent Contest in 1958, which was organised by a leading film magazine.
The win brought him to Mumbai, and he starred in his first film, Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960; although Dharmendra's rise to fame began in the mid-1960s, with films like Phool Aur Patthar (1966), which established him as a leading man. His breakthrough role as a brooding, anti-hero bandit in the blockbuster catapulted him into the league of leading men. He was instantly recognised for his striking looks and natural emotional depth.
The 1960s saw him establish his credentials as a romantic and dramatic hero in acclaimed films such as Bimal Roy’s Bandini (1963), Anupama (1966), and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s intensely idealistic Satyakam (1969), a performance many critics regard as his finest.
Dharmendra peaked in the '70s
The 1970s marked the era of Dharmendra's complete reign, where he effortlessly transitioned into the action star persona that earned him his most famous moniker, the 'He-Man.' Films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Pratigya (1975), and the swashbuckling Dharam Veer (1977) cemented his reputation as a rugged, yet often vulnerable, cinematic hero.
However, no discussion of Dharmendra’s career is complete without mentioning Sholay. As the loyal and lovable rogue 'Veeru,' Dharmendra’s on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Jai' created one of the most iconic duos in cinematic history. Their bond felt real, like two people who had lived, fought, joked, and suffered together. 'Suicide mat kar, neeche dekh,” almost became a cultural touchstone.
Veeru's hilarious yet heartfelt attempt to woo Hema Malini's character, Basanti, while perched atop a water tank, became a defining moment of Indian pop culture and also brought the spotlight on Dharmendra's comedic chops.
Bollywood's James Bond?
When the 70s ended, Bollywood had in Dharmendra a perfect superstar. Audiences loved a hero who could be vulnerable and shed a tear. However, the eighties could have been even bigger for Dharmendra if a certain project had panned out.
Anil Sharma recently revealed that in the 1980s he was set to work on a grand spy thriller titled Sher, which would see Dharmendra in a James Bond-style role.
"It was spy movie... a James bond kind character for Dharam ji. It was supposed to shot abroad," Sharma wrote on X. He also added that he shot a few action sequences and a song in Mumbai, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
Sharma says the film also had a "big star cast" and its dialogues were written by Kadar Khan. He also said the film was launched with a grand mahurat at Mumbai's Hotel Sea Rock.
Sharma revealed, "But due to some issue of producers, the film got shelved. I was almost a newcomer at that time. Kash ye film ban pati. Bahut hi jabardast and entertainment se bharpur thi script... but 'hoye vahi jo ram rach rakha'."
Though Sher stalled after its first shooting schedule, it marked the beginning of a remarkable creative partnership between Sharma and Dharmendra.
The pair later teamed up for four high-octane films, namely Hukumat (1987), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Farishtay (1991), and Tahalka (1992). Sharma eventually continued this bond with the next generation as well, directing Sunny Deol in major hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and collaborating with Bobby Deol on Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.
The later years
Dharmendra’s later years were defined by a shift from lead hero to beloved patriarch, a testament to his enduring appeal. After the action era of the 1980s waned, the new century saw him embrace roles that leveraged his emotional depth and real-life stature. However, another way of looking at it is that the industry wasn't quite ready to let him go.
In 2007, he made a successful comeback with strong, poignant supporting roles with films like Life in a...Metro and Johnny Gaddaar, acing a surprising villainous edge in the latter. His biggest resurgence came through the family drama Apne (2007) and the subsequent Yamla Pagla Deewana series, where he shared the screen with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.
His final, memorable turn was as the tender-hearted Kanwal Randhawa in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) saw him playing a non-speaking character.
The news of Dharmendra's death arrives just after the makers of Ikkis released a powerful new poster highlighting veteran actor Dharmendra. They posted the image on Instagram along with the caption: “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”
The new poster, featuring Dharmendra as Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal reflects on the courage of his fallen son. In the voiceover, the actor can be heard saying, “Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”