Makers of Ikkis, last film starring Dharmendra, release trailer

The makers of Ikkis, on Monday, unveiled a striking new poster featuring late actor Dharmendra.

Dharmendra returns to screen for the last time with Ikkis

The legendary actor, who passed away this morning after spending 12 days in the hospital due to severe breathlessness, had shared his first voice note on social media with this post. The makers took to Instagram to share the new poster featuring the Sholay actor and captioned it as, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

In the latest poster, voiced by Dharmendra, who plays the role of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal, cherishes the bravery of his late son. The actor could be heard saying, “Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”