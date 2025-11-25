Robert Pattinson to play negative roles in Dune 3 and The Odyssey; first look from Christopher Nolan's film

Robert Pattinson will also appear as Antinous in Christopher Nolan's Greek mythology film The Odyssey. Antinous is depicted as a wealthy and influential nobleman from Ithaca, known for his arrogance and entitlement. He is one of the lead suitors competing for Penelope (Anne Hathaway) while Odysseus is believed to be dead.

A fan account on X recently shared Pattinson’s look as Antinous, and the images quickly gained widespread attention online. “Robert Pattinson is officially playing ‘Antinous’ in Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’! Antinous is one of the many suitors vying for Penelope (Anne Hathaway), Odysseus’ wife”, the fan post read.

Many fans were impressed by his look and shared their excitement. “Looks like he’s ready to stir up some trouble”, one fan wrote on X.

“I know he cooked up a hell of an accent for this”, another commented.