Robert Pattinson to play negative roles in Dune 3 and The Odyssey; first look from Christopher Nolan's film

Robert Pattinson is set to be a part of Denis Villeneuve’s next Dune installment. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he has filmed a role for Dune: Part Three. Pattinson also confirmed that he plays a villain!
Pattinson joins a growing cast that includes Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke, who portray the twin children of Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). Pattinson described working in the desert as almost mind-numbing, joking that the extreme heat left him with “not a single functioning brain cell."
He said, "It's actually really nice. When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn't question anything, and it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn't operating; I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: 'Whatever you want!" On being asked about whether he would be playing a villain, the 39-year-old simply answered, "yes."
Although the studio hasn’t revealed his character yet, Pattinson has long been linked to Scytale, the shape-shifting villain from Dune Messiah, which the third film is expected to adapt. Now that speculation seems even more plausible. In the book, Scytale is a master manipulator who infiltrates Paul’s inner circle and schemes to seize control of the empire.
Robert Pattinson will also appear as Antinous in Christopher Nolan's Greek mythology film The Odyssey. Antinous is depicted as a wealthy and influential nobleman from Ithaca, known for his arrogance and entitlement. He is one of the lead suitors competing for Penelope (Anne Hathaway) while Odysseus is believed to be dead.
A fan account on X recently shared Pattinson’s look as Antinous, and the images quickly gained widespread attention online. “Robert Pattinson is officially playing ‘Antinous’ in Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’! Antinous is one of the many suitors vying for Penelope (Anne Hathaway), Odysseus’ wife”, the fan post read.
Many fans were impressed by his look and shared their excitement. “Looks like he’s ready to stir up some trouble”, one fan wrote on X.
“I know he cooked up a hell of an accent for this”, another commented.