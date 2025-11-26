Jaya Ahsan and Swastika Mukherjee to star together for the first time in a Bengali film?

Is this Bengali filmmaker gifting us with another banger news this year? Is he all set to direct a film with two icons of the film world in their respective countries and have done some phenomenally impressive work in Bengali films? Well, sources reveal that this yung, popular filmmaker is all set to cast together Bangladeshi National Award-winning actor Jaya Ahsan and our very own talent Swastika Mukherjee, who rule millions of hearts on both sides of Bengal, mesmerising the audiences with their acting histrionics, in his film together.

Jaya Ahsan and Swastika Mukherjee to act together in a Bengali film

It was on March 30, 2023, when INDULGE brought together the two bong beauties for a sensational photoshoot that shook fans of he two countries alike. Who knew back then, that this dream collaboration will really become an onscreen thing a few years later. In fact, we were the first and only media outlet to make this shoot happen, and the pictures are still going rounds on the internet.