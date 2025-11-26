Jaya Ahsan and Swastika Mukherjee to star together for the first time in a Bengali film?

Is this Bengali filmmaker gifting us with another banger news this year? Is he all set to direct a film with two icons of the film world in their respective countries and have done some phenomenally impressive work in Bengali films? Well, sources reveal that this yung, popular filmmaker is all set to cast together Bangladeshi National Award-winning actor Jaya Ahsan and our very own talent Swastika Mukherjee, who rule millions of hearts on both sides of Bengal, mesmerising the audiences with their acting histrionics, in his film together.
It was on March 30, 2023, when INDULGE brought together the two bong beauties for a sensational photoshoot that shook fans of he two countries alike. Who knew back then, that this dream collaboration will really become an onscreen thing a few years later. In fact, we were the first and only media outlet to make this shoot happen, and the pictures are still going rounds on the internet.
In their interview together, we had mentioned how it is so ironic that in their long and successful career they have never been cast together by any filmmaker and neither have never met each other in real life. But on the contrary, we witnessed an eternity of no-holds-barred conversations and genuine camaraderie between Jaya and Swastika that impressed us to no end. But now, a new history is ready to be created.
This director has a lot in his kitty too... and is known for gifting us with unusual pairings, and has made us super proud with his recent achievements too. Did you ever imagine Swastika Mukherjee and Anirban 'Eken' Chakrabarti in a film together? Well, he made it possible in his upcoming release, Bibi Payra. He also made us super proud with his national Award win for Deep Fridge this year, which is currently running at the theatres. How these two divas are starred together in a film and how exciting it will look, we are eager to find out.