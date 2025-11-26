Karan Johar attends the London leg of Homebound screening hosted by Gurinder Chadha

Filmmaker Karan Johar is elated to have made it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama Homebound.

Gurinder Chadha hosts Homebound screening at London

The special screening organised by director Gurinder Chadha was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Dropping a couple of photos from the Homebound screening on social media, KJo penned on his official Instagram handle, "Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film.(sic)."

The Dharma head further showed his gratitude to Gurinder Chadha for hosting them. "A special shoutout to @gurinder.chadha who so graciously hosted this screening for us (red heart emoji)," he added.