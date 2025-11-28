Actress Rukmini Maitra sees Haati Haati Paa Paa as the film that let her revisit grief and embrace the chaos of real families

A

Every day, I notice myself turning into my mother. I say things she used to say, I fuss the way she did, I pack food for people exactly the way she did. I used to cringe at that and now I catch myself doing the same. There is a scene in the film where the father sleeps off and Madhura bangs on the door in panic. My mother has seen the film and she loved that moment. It is almost identical to something that happened in my house. I came home late once, she had taken cough syrup and slept so deeply that she missed the doorbell. I panicked and kept banging because I knew she would scold me if she woke up and realised I was outside. So yes, many things hit close.

Friends have called me, saying the teaser looks like their daily life with their fathers. Many women said they argue like this at home. I never had that relationship with my own father, so playing it felt new and emotional. We are paranoid about our parents; they are stubborn about us, and that tug of war is what love often looks like.