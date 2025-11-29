Apne 2 not shelved: Sequel will be a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, says producer

After the unfortunate news of the demise of film legend Dharmendra and subsequent rumors that his pet project Apne 2 had been shelved, producer Deepak Mukut has categorically set the records straight. Deepak clarified that the film is very much in the works and will now be a truly personal and emotional tribute to the veteran star.

Producer claims Apne 2 is not shelved

Dharmendra breathed his last on 24 November, leaving behind an incomparable legacy. The original Apne, released in 2007, featured him along with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, which struck a deep emotional chord with audiences. The sequel that was initially announced to include his grandson Karan Deol, too, maintained an immense emotional significance for the Deol family and the production team.

Putting the speculation to rest, Deepak Mukut sent out an official statement that various publications quoted. “People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening and it is happening with full conviction,” he said. “We have been working quietly but consistently and there has never been a question of dropping the project. Apne 2 is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner.”