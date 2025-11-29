Rudranil Ghosh opens up about his character Dinobondhu from the film, The Academy of Fine Arts

A

I loved the script and was reasonably convinced that this wasn’t the regular film that you typically come across in the Bengali film industry. Jayabrata and his SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute) team were new and showcased a lot of potential. Many seasoned actors, including me, joined the project because we believed in the script. Our remuneration honestly felt secondary. Believe it or not, I took the onus upon myself to convince all the leading actors to commit to this film. The shoot had its challenges and serious fiscal hurdles, but the dedication and sheer earnestness of the young team kept us all committed. I also worked closely with the director on script suggestions to make the emotions more relatable. This was done to ensure that we do not just create content relevant to the limited audiences of the festival circuit.